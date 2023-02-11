Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $255,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,330,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $60.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

