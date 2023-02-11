TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $730.47 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $766.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.17.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

