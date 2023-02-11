Brighton Jones LLC Sells 12,122 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Terex by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $54.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Terex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Articles

