Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $180.75 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.