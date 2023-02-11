Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $724,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.20.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $356.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.29. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $478.88.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

