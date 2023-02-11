Boston Partners Increases Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,536 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Terex were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Terex by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Up 5.5 %

TEX opened at $54.32 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Terex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.