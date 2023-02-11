Brighton Jones LLC Sells 334 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,332,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,213,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,954,939 shares of company stock valued at $164,694,596 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

