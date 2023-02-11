Brighton Jones LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Eaton Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.