Boston Partners Has $16.21 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.51% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,761,000 after buying an additional 293,289 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,230,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,426,000 after buying an additional 670,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

