Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Rapid7 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $118.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 218,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Rapid7 by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 891,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,278,000 after purchasing an additional 177,467 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

