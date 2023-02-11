Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,832 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.49% of Universal worth $17,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,820,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

UVV opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $795.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

