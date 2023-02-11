Boston Partners Has $16.67 Million Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,904 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,246,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,286,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 389,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 346,957 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Par Pacific stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Par Pacific

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

