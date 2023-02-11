Boston Partners Has $16.92 Million Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.73% of Employers worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Employers by 224.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 319,856 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,723,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 134,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $43.12 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

