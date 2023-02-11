Boston Partners Raises Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.46% of THOR Industries worth $17,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE THO opened at $92.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

