Boston Partners Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,941,000. Boston Partners owned 0.38% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 684,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,508,000 after acquiring an additional 44,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 654,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,286,000 after purchasing an additional 57,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMN opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.