Boston Partners Trims Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Boston Partners cut its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.32% of SouthState worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SouthState by 244.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 12,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $996,989.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,205.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $719,028.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pollok sold 12,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $996,989.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,205.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,018. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. SouthState’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

