Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,149 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $20,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8,783.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 1,068,803 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after acquiring an additional 975,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after acquiring an additional 638,771 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $10,852,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 742,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

VSCO stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

