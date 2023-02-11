Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.58% of Wabash National worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after buying an additional 170,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 188,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

