Boston Partners Reduces Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,421 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NCR were worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,875,000 after acquiring an additional 58,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NCR by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in NCR by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,479,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NCR by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,751,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,593,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NCR by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

