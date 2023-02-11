Boston Partners Has $22.17 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $22,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

