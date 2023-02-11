Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109,650 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.68% of Sally Beauty worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $836,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

