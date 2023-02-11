Boston Partners Has $26.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,097 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.32% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $26,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.3 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

NYSE FDP opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $31.44.

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Stories

