Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,148 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.86% of PRA Group worth $23,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,471,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 86.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 247,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 175,861 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,217 shares during the period.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $405,200. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRA Group Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st.

PRAA opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.