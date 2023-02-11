Boston Partners Has $24.90 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,243 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $24,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE:SRC opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.