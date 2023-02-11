Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $23,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth about $845,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $87.81 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.