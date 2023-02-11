Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.71% of Encompass Health worth $76,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 137.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Encompass Health Company Profile

Shares of EHC opened at $61.35 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

