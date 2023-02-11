Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 290,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $79,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $271.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.69. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

