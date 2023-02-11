Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $81.22 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.36% of State Street worth $81,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 32,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in State Street by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 225,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in State Street by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 844,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,376,000 after acquiring an additional 127,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

