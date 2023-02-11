Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $90.75 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.93% of Celanese worth $90,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese Announces Dividend

NYSE:CE opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.