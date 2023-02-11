Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,340,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $100,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

