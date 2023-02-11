Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 11,438 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.99% of ITT worth $107,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth about $8,977,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ITT by 21.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in ITT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in ITT by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $94.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.