Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,240,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.56% of PPL worth $104,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 2.1 %

PPL stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.