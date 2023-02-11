Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 26,927 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,918,000 after acquiring an additional 896,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $29.31 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.