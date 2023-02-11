PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

PG&E stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

