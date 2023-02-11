Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 63,221 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $27.75 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

