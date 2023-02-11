Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $154.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Articles

