Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.43. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.