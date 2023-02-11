Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

BVN opened at $7.39 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

