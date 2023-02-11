Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alteryx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

