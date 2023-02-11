Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.86.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $304.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.33. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

