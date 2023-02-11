Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Decreased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,859. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

