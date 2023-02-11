Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hub Group were worth $27,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBG. Barclays raised their price objective on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.86.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.5 %

HUBG opened at $95.10 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.