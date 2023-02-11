Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,617 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.18% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $28,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 977,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,227,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,619,000 after acquiring an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 795,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

