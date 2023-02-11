Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,242,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $29,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

BXMT stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.