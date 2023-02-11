Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,311 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.43% of CommScope worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 821,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth $359,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CommScope by 43.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 51.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.42 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommScope Company Profile

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

