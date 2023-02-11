Boston Partners Sells 19,113 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.41% of InterDigital worth $29,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDCC. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

