Boston Partners Has $31.17 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Boston Partners cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,560 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $31,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of STWD opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.56%.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

