Boston Partners Has $31.61 Million Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,465 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.34% of First Merchants worth $31,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in First Merchants by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 82,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 103.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Merchants by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on First Merchants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

