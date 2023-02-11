Boston Partners Decreases Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Energizer were worth $32,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Energizer by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Energizer by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

