The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,460 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.42% of Brink’s worth $33,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,033,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 28.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,591,000 after acquiring an additional 966,164 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Brink’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

BCO stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.37. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

